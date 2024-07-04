Team India Victory Parade: Free Entry for Fans at Wankhede Stadium to Celebrate T20 World Cup 2024 Win – Deets Inside

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik announced that the public will be given free entry to the grand victory parade celebrating the Indian cricket team's ICC T20 World Cup win. After the team’s celebrations in Delhi on Thursday morning, which include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rohit Sharma and his squad will head to Mumbai. The victory parade will feature an open-top bus ride starting at Marine Drive and concluding at the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5 p.m. onwards.

"We have made all necessary arrangements for the public," Naik said. "Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and the BCCI, we are providing free entry on a first-come, first-served basis. We had a meeting with Mumbai Police yesterday, and MCA has arranged for the maximum police force to ensure safety. It is a proud moment for MCA and the country, and we are very excited to welcome the Indian team today."

#WATCH | On preparations for Team India's victory parade in Mumbai, Secretary Mumbai Cricket Association, Ajinkya Naik says "MCA has made preparations for the public. Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and BCCI, we are going to give free entry to the public on first come first… pic.twitter.com/UJ3dhDy9AD — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Team India's bus for the victory parade is ready! 🏆🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/3yd7HTNkV1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 4, 2024

Free entry details:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium [Mumbai]

Wankhede Stadium [Mumbai] Date: Thursday, July 4th, 2024

Thursday, July 4th, 2024 Entry: Free entry for fans on a first-come, first-served basis

Free entry for fans on a first-come, first-served basis Gates: Entry will be allowed through Gates 2, 3, and 4.

Entry will be allowed through Gates 2, 3, and 4. Time: Gates open at 4:00 PM.

Read Also | Team India's Victory Parade: Bus Adorned with T20 World Cup Champions' Images Ready to Roll Down Mumbai Streets (Watch Video)

The Indian cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, arrived in Delhi on Thursday morning aboard a special charter flight after a five-day delay due to a category 4 hurricane in Barbados. Hundreds of enthusiastic fans, braving the rain, gathered outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport to greet the victorious players.

Team India clinched its second T20 World Cup title and fourth overall World Cup trophy with a thrilling seven-run win against South Africa in the finals. The special Air India charter flight, AIC24WC (Air India Champions 24 World Cup), departed from Bridgetown, Barbados, at 4:50 am local time on Wednesday and touched down in Delhi at 6:00 am IST on Thursday after a nonstop 16-hour journey. The flight carried the Indian squad, support staff, players' families, board officials, and members of the media contingent.

The team is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence before flying to Mumbai for the celebratory events. The open-bus victory parade will culminate in a grand felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, where fans can enter for free to join the celebrations.

This victory marks the end of an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy for India, making it a momentous occasion for both the players and their fans. The MCA, along with the BCCI and Mumbai Police, is committed to ensuring that fans can share in this historic moment and celebrate the team's remarkable achievement. The MCA, in collaboration with the Mumbai Police and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will host the celebratory events.