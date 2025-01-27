Team India's Batting Coach Gives BIG Update on Mohammed Shami's Fitness Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd T20I, Says...

Team India's new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak provided an update on pacer Mohammed Shami’s fitness ahead of the third T20I against England on Monday, January 27. Kotak confirmed that Shami is fit and eager to play but noted that the final decision on his inclusion in the playing XI will be made by the team management.

"Shami is fit. The decision on when he will play will be taken by the team management," Kotak said.

Shami missed the first two T20Is of the ongoing five-match series. His absence raised questions regarding his fitness as he prepares for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The 34-year-old bowler was selected for the T20I squad to prepare for the 50-over tournament amid concerns over the fitness of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Read Also | Axar Patel Turns Vlogger During Team India’s Journey to Rajkot for IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I (VIDEO)

Shami is making a return to international cricket after more than a year. He last played for India during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he was the team's leading wicket-taker before sustaining an injury. After a 360-day break, Shami returned to competitive cricket, featuring in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Despite his recent performances, Shami has yet to play a T20I in the current series, which has raised doubts about his match fitness.

Meanwhile, under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, India leads the five-match T20I series 2-0 against England. The Men in Blue remain unbeaten in a T20I series since their 2024 T20 World Cup victory.