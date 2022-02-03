That's Cricket Australia's job: Cummins avoids speaking on Langer's future

Sydney, Feb 3 Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has avoided speaking on head coach Justin Langer's future, saying it is the job of Cricket Australia (CA) to decide.

With the CA board set to meet on Friday to decide on Langer, whose contract expires in June, there is doubt over his continuation in the role despite coaching Australia to victory in the Men's T20 World Cup followed by the Ashes at home.

"It's part of speculation which I don't think is really healthy. I just don't want to add to it. That's Cricket Australia's job. It's not my job," Cummins was quoted as saying by 'ABC News' on Thursday.

Former teammates of Langer like Matthew Hayden, Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Clarke have come out in support of his contract being extended. But it is widely believed that there is a certain unease among the current players towards Langer's coaching methods though no one has openly spoken about it.

Cummins went on to insist he enjoyed working with Langer but felt fair on the head coach going through an 'evaluation process'. "I've really loved my time working with JL and we've had an evaluation process. I've been part of that, a lot of other players and staff have been part of that. Just like when we get evaluated. I've got huge respect for JL, really like working with him. But it's not my call."

Langer was appointed as the head coach of the Australia men's team in May 2018 after the Sandpaper Gate in Cape Town saw David Warner, Steve Smith (banned for a year) and Cameron Bancroft (banned for nine months) from the game.

Langer will be on leave when Australia face Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series starting from February 11. After the series, Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan for a multi-format series after a gap of 24 years.

