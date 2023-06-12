"There is nothing personal": Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on his feud with Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer and Lucknow mentor, Gautam Gambhir has broke his silence about his relationship with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Gambhir said that his fight with any player is limited only to the field and there’s nothing personal. In an interview with News18, Gambhir spoke about his fight with Kohli and relationship MS Dhoni.“See normally I don’t explain my relationships," Gambhir told News18. “This question has been asked to me regarding MS Dhoni too – How is my relation with MS Dhoni? I share the same relation with MS Dhoni as it’s with Virat Kohli," he added. “My fight with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or any other player isn’t personal. My fight is limited to the field. We both want to win. And it should stay on the field," former India opener said. "Look, I have had many fights on cricket fields. It's not like I never fought. I have always ensured to let those fights and arguments stay at the cricket field only. The argument was between two people and it should stay within the cricket field and not outside it. A lot of people said many things. A lot of people demanded an interview for TRPs like they asked me to clarify. The thing that has happened between two people doesn't need to be clarified," Gambhir explained.

For the unversed, Gambhir had an ugly verbal fight with Kohli after RCB’s win over LSG on May 1, Virat and Naveen had an argument during the post-match handshake. Soon Gautam Gambhir jumped into the matter and had an altercation with Kohli. The Delhi boys were fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching Article 2.21 of the IPL code of conduct at the time. Teammates in India's 2011 World Cup-winning campaign, Gambhir and Kohli also had an ugly face-off when the latter was the face of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in IPL 2013. As a cricketer, Gambhir formed left-handedly opening batsman who played domestic cricket for Delhi, and captained Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Bangladesh in 2003, and played his first Test the following year against Australia. He captained the Indian team in six ODIs from late 2010 to late 2011 with India winning all six matches. He played an integral part in India's wins in the finals of both the 2007 World Twenty20 (75 runs from 54 balls) and the 2011 Cricket World Cup (97 from 122). Under Gambhir's captaincy, Kolkata Knight Riders won their first IPL title in 2012 and went on to win the title again in 2014.