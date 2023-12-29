"They Are a Good Team, But...": Michael Vaughan After India's Heavy Loss vs South Africa in 1st Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed his view on Team India, labelling them as one of the under-achieving teams in world cricket. Vaughan, known for his outspoken opinions, raised questions about India's recent performances, particularly after their substantial loss to South Africa at Centurion in the 1st Test.

India faced severe criticism following their innings loss to South Africa, with the hosts securing victory within three days. After conceding a lead of 163 runs, the Indian team crumbled to 131, and despite Virat Kohli's resilient effort with a score of 76 off 82 deliveries, the overall performance drew scrutiny.

In a conversation with Fox Cricket, Vaughan directed a pointed question to Mark Waugh, asking, "In terms of cricket, are India the most under-achieving sports team?" While acknowledging India's noteworthy series wins in Australia, Vaughan highlighted their absence in recent ICC events, particularly the T20 World Cups.

Vaughan remarked, "I think they are. They don't win anything. When was the last time India won something with all the talent and all the skill sets they have? They have won in Australia twice - magnificent. But the last 2 World Cups - nowhere, T20 World Cups - nowhere. You go to South Africa and put on a poor performance. Look, they are a good team and have got plenty of talent. But I just think with all the talent and resources India have."

Mark Waugh countered by asserting that India was the best side in the 2023 World Cup, but Vaughan emphasized that they did not secure victory in the tournament. The recent defeat against South Africa extended the Proteas' unbeaten streak against India in home Test series.

India's upcoming cricket engagement will be a five-match home Test series against England, scheduled to commence on January 25th.