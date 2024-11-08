Travis Head, Wife Jessica Davies Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Boy (See Pics)

Australian cricketer Travis Head and his wife, Jessica Davies, have welcomed their second child, a son named Harrison George Head. The couple announced the birth on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Head, 30, is currently on paternity leave and will miss the ongoing three-match ODI series against Pakistan. Australia won the opening match of the series by two wickets.

Head has represented Australia in 156 matches across all formats, including 38 T20Is, 69 ODIs, and 49 Tests. He was a key player in Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup victory, earning the Player of the Match award in the final.

Head is expected to return to the Australian team for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series against India, which begins on November 22 in Perth.