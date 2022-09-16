Trevor Bayliss appointed as Punjab Kings head coach for IPL 2023

Punjab Kings have announce the appointment of Trevor Bayliss , as their Head Coach starting with IPL 2023.Bayliss comes with a lot of pedigree, not just internationally but also in the IPL. He was the head coach of England when they won the 2019 ODI World Cup and was also the chief coach at Kolkata Knight Riders when they won the IPL in 2012 and 2014. More recently, Bayliss was the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

PBKS had an underwhelming season in 2022, in which they failed to reach the playoffs and finished 6th on the points table. Kumble was awarded the charge of the PBKS franchise ahead of the 2020 season but the 2014 runners-up failed to reach the second round in all three seasons under him.The decision to let Kumble go was taken by a board comprising co-owners Preity Zinta, Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul, as well as Kings' chief executive officer Satish Menon.Kumble joined Kings in 2020. At the time, he became the fifth coach Kings had appointed in five seasons after Sanjay Bangar (2014-16), Virender Sehwag (2017), Brad Hodge (2018) and Mike Hesson (2019).

