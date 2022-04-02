Umesh Yadav's strike, bowling blew away Punjab

Mumbai: Except for Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Punjab Kings' innings against Kolkata Knight Riders ended with 137 runs in 18.2 overs. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav, labeled a Test bowler, smashed Punjab's wicket with four wickets in hand. Kagiso Rabada's shot in the last few balls helped Punjab reach a satisfactory level.

Kolkata won the toss and elected to bowl first. In the first over, Umesh gave a big push to Punjab by catching captain Mayank Agarwal. In the third match in a row, Umesh took a wicket in the first over.

He also became the fourth bowler to take 50 wickets in an IPL power play. After this, Kolkata dominated Punjab by taking wickets at regular intervals. The only exception in this fall of Punjab was Bhanuka. Bhanuka hit 31 off just nine balls. He hit four and three sixes in the fourth over to Shivam Mavi. This gave good momentum to Punjab's run. However, as soon as he was dismissed in the same over, Punjab's pace took a break. Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone did not score at the expected strike rate. Punjab's innings got into trouble after Raj Bawa and all-rounder Shah Rukh Khan, who had excelled in the Under-19 World Cup, were also ruled out under pressure. Spinners Varun Chakraborty and Sunil Narine kept Punjab in check. In the 15th over, Umesh dismissed Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar, adding to the pressure. But, Rabada hit a good shot. Tim Southee caught it in the 19th over and Punjab's innings came to an end soon after.

In the first over, fast bowler Umesh Yadav trapped Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal. With this, Umesh reached the IPHL power play stage. He is the third bowler to do so. In Power Play and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both of them have 52-52 victims each. Sandeep Sharma is credited with taking a record of 53 wickets. And Umesh became the highest wicket-taker against a team in the IPL. Umesh took 33 wickets against Punjab. He is followed by Sunil Narine in taking the most wickets. Narayan took 32 wickets against Punjab.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada came in to bat in 10th position but he was the one who kept Punjab afloat. Rabada contributed four fours and a run.



