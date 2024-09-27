UP Police Deny Reports of Assault on Bangladesh Superfan During IND vs BAN 2nd Test (Watch Video)

Police have denied reports that a Bangladesh cricket fan was assaulted during the first day of the India vs Bangladesh Test at Green Park Stadium. Social media posts suggested the fan, identified as Bangladesh superfan Robi, was attacked by local fans, but police said the fan was hospitalised due to dehydration.

ACP Abhishek Pandey stated that Robi's health deteriorated during the match, and he was immediately taken to Regency Hospital. "During the match, one person whose name is Tiger, his health suddenly deteriorated and as his health deteriorated, with the help of the medical team, he was sent to the hospital. Now his health is fine and a liaison officer has been deputed with him so that if he faces any problem, he can be provided immediate help. No incident of assault has happened with him," he said.

Robi himself confirmed that his health had deteriorated and that he was taken to the hospital by police. "My health deteriorated and police brought me to the hospital and I am being treated," he said.

Day 1 of Test Match Called Off

Meanwhile, Day 1 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was cut short due to rain and bad light. Bangladesh had reached 107 for 3 in their first innings when play was halted. India's pace bowlers, led by Akash Deep, had made early inroads before Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque stabilized the innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Shanto for 31, but Mominul remained unbeaten on 40 at the close of play.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 107 for 3 in 35 overs at Day 1 (Monimul Haque 40 not out, Najmul Hasan Shanto 31: Akash Deep 2-34, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-22) against India