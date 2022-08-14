Vettori, Powell, Arnold amongst 20 cricketers to commit to Legends League Cricket

Legends League Cricket on Sunday announced that about 80 international and Indian players committed their availability for participation in the second season of the league.

"They will be available for pick up by the franchisees for the drafting event to be held in Mumbai soon," stated an official media release.

The overall pool of players now stands at 85 players from 10 countries across the World. The players who have been confirmed now are Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), Russel Arnold (Sri Lanka), Fidel Edwards (West Indies), Ricardo Powell (West Indies), Tino Best (West Indies), Nick Compton (England), Ryan Sidebottom (England), Phil Mustard (England), Jade Dernbach (England), Richard Levi (England), Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe), Vernon Philander (South Africa), Dimitri Mascarenhas (England), Samit Patel (England), John Mooney (Ireland), Nawroz Mangal (Afghanistan), Manvinder Bisla (India), Amit Bhandari (India), Rajat Bhatia (India), Sudeep Tyagi (India).

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of the Legend LeagueCricket said in an official release, "With so much enthusiasm around the league, it is going to be an exhilarating experience for everyone, whether fans or players, all will have a lifetime experience."

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, "With the pool of players going up every day, we expect that franchisees will have almost 110 players to pick from, by the time we will close for further registration. It is going to be an exciting battle during the drafting event. We have brought in lots of innovations while picking the players of their choice. Every franchise will get a chance to pick their favourite players. Four players in the playing 11 will be compulsorily Indian players. There are other modalities as well for an eventful season. We will soon announce the same on the day of the drafting event at Mumbai."

A special match between India Maharajas and World Giants will be played on September 16 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata and from September 17, the Legends League season 2 will begin. India Maharajas would be led by Sourav Ganguly while World Giants will be captained by former England skipper Eoin Morgan.

Squads:

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha, Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh and Joginder Sharma.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Daniel Vettori, Matt Prior, Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O'Brien and Denesh Ramdin.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor