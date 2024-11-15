'Video Bandh Kardo Aap': Rinku Singh Reacts Strongly to Fan's Question About Traveling to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh lost his patience with a fan who questioned him and teammate Suryakumar Yadav about their willingness to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

A video clip that has gone viral on social media shows the fan asking Suryakumar about India's stance on playing in Pakistan. The Indian T20I captain responded diplomatically, stating that player decisions were not in their hands.

Part 2



Pakistani Fan begging Rinku Singh & SKY to come to Pakistan.



Rinku Singh: Video band karde...



😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/cHotcjTZDppic.twitter.com/LZX5B9wBGg — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 14, 2024

However, when the fan persisted, asking about the players' personal opinions, Rinku intervened, abruptly asking the fan to stop recording.

Read Also | Rinku Singh’s New House Video: India Batter Gives Inside Tour of His Bungalow in Aligarh | WATCH

"Video Band Kardo Aap (Stop the video)," Rinku said, visibly irritated.

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan over the hosting of the 2025 Champions Trophy. While Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights, India has proposed a hybrid model, which has been rejected by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

India's last tour to Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup.