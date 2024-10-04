VIDEO: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Other Players Receive Heartwarming Wishes from Family Members Ahead of IND vs NZ Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match

As Team India gears up for their opening match against New Zealand in the Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday, October 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a touching video of the players receiving heartfelt messages from their family members. In the video, family members expressed pride and support for the players. While watching a video featuring messages of support from their loved ones, several players became emotional.

Watch video here:

"Hi Smriti, we wish you all the best for the upcoming World Cup. We just wanted to let you know and the entire team that we are super proud of you for the hard work you put in every day," one message stated.

Parents and friends sent their love, saying, "Wishing Team India all the best. Go girls, all our champions and we as parents are there with love, support and prayers."

Many expressed confidence in the team's talent, with one message saying, "Aap logo ne jo mehnat kiya hai, woh zaroor rang le ke aayegi. Aap sab mein bahut shramata hai, Cup lift kar sakte hai, jeet sakte hai (All of you have put in a lot of hard work, it will pay dividends. You all have a lot of talent; you can lift the World Cup. Go on and do it)."

"I know you all have worked very hard for this World Cup. I really hope now is the time where all your hard work comes together and pays off," one message concluded.

Notably, Indian head coach Amol Muzumdar's wife and daughter also shared encouraging words for the team.

The Women in Blue will not only kick off their campaign against the White Ferns but will also take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their next match on Sunday, October 6. All matches will be held at the Dubai International Stadium, where India is scheduled to face Sri Lanka on October 9.

The upcoming match against the Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lankan team poses a significant challenge, as India recently lost to Sri Lanka in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup final, where the Lankans claimed their first title.

India's final group-stage encounter will take place in Sharjah on October 13 against fierce rivals Australia. The two teams have a history of close contests in ICC tournaments, with Australia often emerging victorious. Australian captain Alyssa Healy acknowledged the challenges ahead, citing the unknown playing conditions, as this will be the first time Australia competes at the UAE venues.

In the previous Women’s T20 World Cup, Australia eliminated India in the semi-finals before going on to defeat hosts South Africa to clinch their sixth T20 World Cup title. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will aim to reverse the outcome this time. India has built momentum by winning two warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa.