VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Caught On Mic Discussing BCCI’s New Family Stay Policy During Press Conference: “Iske Baad Secretary Ke Saath Mereko Baithna Padega…”

India’s captain Rohit Sharma inadvertently made headlines before the press conference announcing the squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The press conference, which was delayed by two hours, began with Sharma's comment about upcoming discussions on the new family stay policy implemented by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India skipper was unaware that his microphone was on when he made a remark about the policies. Speaking in Hindi, he said, “Iske baad secretary ke saath mere ko baithna padega family wamily discuss karne ke liye," which translates to "After the press conference, I will have to sit with the secretary to discuss family rules, all the players are calling me." His comments indicated that players were concerned about the new BCCI policies related to family stays during tours.

The new BCCI policy on family stays has generated some tension among the players. According to reports, a BCCI source revealed that Indian cricketers were facing discipline issues. The policy dictates that players on a 45-day overseas tour can have family members visit for up to 14 days. For shorter tours, immediate family can stay for up to a week. Additionally, players are not allowed to use personal transport for travel during practice and matches. Under the new rules, BCCI will cover shared accommodation for players' families during the visits, but players will bear other expenses. Any changes to the policy require approval from the coach, captain, and general manager of operations.

The new regulations come after India's disappointing 3-1 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which saw the team miss out on a spot in the World Test Championship final. Both Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli faced criticism for their performances during the series and the overall lackluster season for Indian Test cricket.