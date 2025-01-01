Vinod Kambli Discharged: Former Cricketer Walks Out of Hospital in India Jersey, Requests Everyone to ‘Stay Away from Alcohol’ (Watch Video)

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was discharged from Akruti Hospital in Bhiwandi on Wednesday after undergoing treatment for various health issues. The 52-year-old was admitted on December 21 following a deterioration in his health.

BREAKING - Vinod Kambli discharged from hospital🚨 pic.twitter.com/DT3vc0VXsC — Akshat Jain (@AkshatJain69727) January 1, 2025

Kambli left the hospital wearing India’s new jersey and was greeted by a crowd of well-wishers. In an emotional moment, he held a cricket bat and mimicked playing a few shots, drawing applause from fans. Dr. Shailesh Thakur, the director of Akruti Health City Hospital and a devoted Kambli fan, personally drove him back to his Bandra home.

“He is fine now, and I am taking him home,” Thakur said during a conversation with reporters.

Before leaving the hospital, Kambli addressed a press conference and expressed his gratitude to the medical team. “This doctor made me fit. I had promised I would return only when I was fit. I will prove to everyone at Shivaji Park that Vinod Kambli will never leave cricket. The hospital team also gave me great cricket practice. I hit only fours and sixes here,” he said.

Kambli wished his fans a Happy New Year and urged them to avoid alcohol. “Enjoy life and the new year. Stay away from alcohol,” he said.

The Mumbai-born left-hander represented India in 121 international matches between 1991 and 2000. He scored 1,084 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 54.20, including four centuries and two double hundreds. In ODIs, Kambli amassed 2,477 runs in 104 matches at an average of 32.59, with two centuries and 14 fifties.