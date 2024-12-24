Vinod Kambli Health Update: Ex-Cricketer Diagnosed with Brain Clots and Urinary Infection

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been diagnosed with clots in his brain, according to doctors treating him at Akruti Hospital. The diagnosis came after Kambli was admitted on Monday due to deteriorating health over the weekend, prompted by complaints of urinary infection and cramps. Dr. Vivek Trivedi, who is overseeing Kambli's treatment, stated that a series of medical tests confirmed the presence of brain clots. "Kambli's health is being constantly monitored, and additional examinations are scheduled for Tuesday," Dr. Trivedi said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Former Indian Cricketer Vinod Kambli was hospitalised at a private hospital in Thane after his health deteriorated on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/nYlVbSIwlh — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

In a compassionate move, hospital in-charge S. Singh announced that the medical facility would provide Kambli with life-long free treatment. Vinod Kambli, 52, was recently admitted to a hospital in Bhiwandi's Kalher area in Thane district. The admission was facilitated by a devoted fan who also happens to own the hospital. Kambli, who has faced numerous health challenges in recent years, underwent two heart surgeries in 2013 with financial assistance from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Earlier this month, Kambli appeared in Mumbai at an event commemorating his childhood coach, Ramakant Achrekar, where he joined Tendulkar at Shivaji Park to unveil a memorial.

In a candid revelation, Kambli disclosed details of a recent health scare. "I was suffering from a urine issue, and it became severe. About a month ago, I collapsed due to dizziness. My son helped me back to my feet, and my wife and daughter came to assist," Kambli shared in an interview. The cricketer further revealed that he sought treatment at three different hospitals following the incident. He has appeared as a commentator on various television channels apart from playing 17 Tests and over 100 ODIs for India. He has the highest career batting average for an Indian test cricketer of 54, but he played his last test when he was just 23 years old. Thereafter, he was only considered for One Day International matches, although his last appearance in that format was also at the young age of 28.



