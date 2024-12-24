Vinod Kambli Heath Update: Cricketer Promises to Be Back in 2 Days (Watch Video)

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli is currently facing serious health concerns, as doctors confirmed that he has clots in his brain. Kambli was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Bhiwandi, Thane district of Maharashtra, after his health deteriorated on Saturday night (December 21).

While speaking to news agency ANI from a hospital bed, he said that he was 'feeling better now...' Further he sang a song "We are the champions my friend, but will keep on fighting till the end...we are the champion...no time for losers, because we are the champion of the world..."

When a journalist asked that you well wishers and fans are waiting for you he said, "I am feeling better now...I will never leave this (cricket) because I remember the number of centuries and double centuries I have hit...We are three left-handers in the family."

When asked what you want to tell your fans on the occasion of Christmas and New Year, he stated that I would say enjoy life and "don't get drunk." He concluded by praising Sachin Tendulkar, saying, I am thankful to Sachin Tendulkar as his blessings have always been with me..." When asked how he's feeling now, he said, "In two days I will be in front of you all."