India captain Virat Kohli is a world-class player who brings different dynamics to the game says South Africa skipper Dean Elgar, ''Virat brings a different dynamic to the game. I don't think I missed him. But I think potentially his team missed him, no doubt just from a captaincy point of view and maybe from a strategy point of view. He is a world-class player and very experienced within their squad," said Dean Elgar during a virtual press conference.

"His name speaks for itself and it's one of the more respected cricketers around so I wouldn't say I missed him... But it doesn't matter who are playing against. We as a team, we need to focus on us," he added.

He also spoke about the fitness of players and said players are in good shape ''I don't think there's any hiccups with regards to fitness of players, obviously, there's always niggles when you play in a series, especially Test cricket pushes your body to the limit. And I mean if you're not a little bit sore, and if you're not a little bit bruised, then the bowlers' feet are not sore then obviously they're not working hard enough,'' said the skipper.

"With regards to the team, with everyone fit, I don't see making too many hussle changes and trying to be as stable as we can. I think competing in a big day series we need to be stable as much as possible with our Playing XI," he added.

Elgar also praised pacer Kagiso Rabada, for playing his 50th Test match ''Playing 50 Tests for your country is massive. When he started he was extremely raw and he had express pace and I think he's come of age in that period of time. He's influenced our group in such a big way on and off the field," said Elgar.

