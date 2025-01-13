Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Son Akaay's Face Revealed, Fans Call Him ‘Cute Golu Molu’ (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the cutest couples in B-town, but even after living in the limelight, they both have managed to keep their personal life private. You will not see them posting about their personal moments on social media. Even after having kids, they have not revealed the face of their babies to the world. Anushka gave birth to a baby boy named Akaay last February, and since then, fans are excited to see the face of mini-Virat.

Recently, Anushka was spotted coming out of a hotel, and during that time, she was holding Akaay. While getting into the car, Akaay's face was revealed to the world for the first time. Fans are saying that Akaay is the carbon copy of Virat, and they can't stop drooling over it. They have expressed their love for Akai by saying things like 'How cute' and 'He looks like a real Golgappa'.

After completing the Test series in Australia, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with their two children, made a serene visit to Vrindavan before heading back to Mumbai. The couple sought the blessings of Premanand Maharaj during their stay.

A video from their visit was shared on Maharaj's social media page, showing a heartwarming moment where Virushka’s children sat on the saint's lap. However, their faces were intentionally blurred in the footage, maintaining the couple's commitment to their children's privacy.