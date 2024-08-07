Virat Kohli and Asitha Fernando Exchange Death Stares During IND vs SL 3rd ODI in Colombo (Watch Video)

Tensions ran high during the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday as Indian batter Virat Kohli and Sri Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando exchanged intense death stares. The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media.

After restricting Sri Lanka to a total of 248 runs, India faced an early setback, losing opener Shubman Gill for just 6 runs. Virat Kohli walked out to bat in the powerplay for the first time in the series. Facing Asitha Fernando, Kohli had a challenging start.

In the fifth over, a length ball from Fernando took the leading edge of Kohli's bat, narrowly avoiding a catch by the backward point fielder and racing to the boundary. On the very next ball, Kohli defended another length ball outside off stump. The exchange between Kohli and Fernando intensified as they glared at each other, raising the intensity on the field.

Earlier in the match, a heated exchange also occurred between India's Mohammed Siraj and Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis during the 39th over. Siraj, who had struggled in his earlier spells, showed significant improvement in his third spell. His aggressive bowling led to a confrontation when Mendis faced a 135kph delivery that kept low. Words were exchanged between the players, escalating the tension on the field.