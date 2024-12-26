Virat Kohli Booed by MCG Crowd During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Watch Video)

India batter Virat Kohli was booed by the crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the fourth Test against Australia on Boxing Day. The incident took place on the 4th ball of the 59th over when Akash Deep bowled to Steve Smith. Smith edged the ball towards the second slip where Kohli was fielding. The Indian batter sprinted towards the boundary and slid to save a run for his side. Despite his effort, Kohli was met with boos from the crowd, who were supporting the home team.

Read Also | ‘Gully Cricket Khel Raha Hai Kya?’: Rohit Sharma's Animated Words to Jaiswal Caught on Stump Mic During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Video)

Earlier in the match, Kohli was involved in a heated exchange with Australian opener Sam Konstas. The two players had words before Kohli shoulder-pushed Konstas.

Kohli and Konstas come together and make contact 👀#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/adb09clEqd — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2024

Virat Kohli recently faced intense criticism after a confrontation with Australian journalist Nat Yoannidis at Melbourne Airport. Kohli was with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children when he confronted a female journalist for filming his family. Kohli allowed the journalist to continue filming him but asked her to delete the footage of his family. After the airport incident, Kohli has been labelled as "bully" after his recent argument with a female journalist.