Virat Kohli Gears Up for Ranji Trophy Return After 12 Years, Trains with Sanjay Bangar in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has begun preparations for his much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy as he looks to regain his red-ball form. Kohli was spotted training in the nets with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar on Saturday in Mumbai. A viral video on social media showed Kohli taking throwdowns aimed at balls outside the off stump. Kohli was also seen having an animated discussion with Bangar during the session.

Kohli had a difficult run in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He managed 190 runs in five Tests at an average of 23.75. Although he scored a century in the opening Test in Perth, he struggled in subsequent matches. Australian pacers targeted the fourth and fifth stump areas, exploiting his weakness and leading to frequent edges to the wicketkeeper or slip fielders.

Before the series in Australia, Kohli faced a slump in home Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand. He failed to cross fifty in five matches and scored 192 runs at an average of 21.33. His highest score was an unbeaten 47.

The 36-year-old will play his first Ranji Trophy match in over 12 years when Delhi faces Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on January 30. His previous appearance in the domestic competition was in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh before he became a regular in the national Test squad.

After the Ranji Trophy, Kohli will return to the Indian team for the ODI series against England. He is expected to be a key player in India’s ICC Champions Trophy campaign, which begins on February 20 in Dubai against Bangladesh. His strong ODI record and experience will be crucial as India aims for success in the tournament.