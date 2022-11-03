Virat Kohli, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Shama nominated for ICC Player of Month award

Indian star batter Virat Kohli has been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award, while Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma made the cut for the Women's Player of the Month category on Thursday.

The lineup for the ICC Men's Player of the Month features three superstars from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. India's talisman Virat Kohli is nominated following his heroics with the bat, most notably in the win against arch-rivals Pakistan as read in a statement released by ICC.

South Africa's David Miller impressed in the lead-up to the tournament, and continued his sparkling form in Australia, including during his side's victory over India to secure his place in the list.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe completes the lineup and seeks to reclaim the award he won in August thanks to a series of Player of the Match performances in the opening stages of the T20 World Cup.

In the ICC Women's Player of the Month category, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are named on the shortlist following their Asia Cup heroics for India.

Rodrigues ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer while teammate Sharma was named Player of the Tournament and joint-leading wicket-taker.

Nida Dar is the final candidate in contention for claiming the award for October as her handy contributions with bat and ball drove Pakistan to the semi-finals of the same event.

An independent ICC Voting Academy* and fans worldwide can now vote to decide the winners, which will be announced next week.

Kohli is nominated for the very first time in the ICC Player of the Month awards, and while registering 205 runs across the calendar month, he showed glimpses of his very best form. He looked at ease in scoring an unbeaten 62 against the dogged Netherlands, however, his highlight came in the era-defining innings played in front of a full house in Melbourne as his side claimed a historic victory against rivals Pakistan. The iconic display saw Kohli rally his side from 31 for four to chasing down the 160 target on the final ball, thanks to an unforgettable score of 82 not out from 53 balls.

Like Kohli, Miller is also named on the men's shortlist for the very first time, and he started the month in the bilateral series against India, scoring 117 runs across three ODIs and 125 runs in two T20Is, including a brutal knock of 106 not out in 79 balls in Guwahati. This blistering form was carried into the T20 World Cup where his most significant contribution during the month came in the successful run chase against the same opposition on a challenging Perth track. His unbeaten 59 was crucial to seeing his side over the line after losing quick wickets early, further outlining his credentials as a big game player for South Africa.

Raza is going through a purple patch for performances in 2022 and finds himself nominated for the second time in three months. The talented all-rounder claimed the award back in August and was a key player in sealing Zimbabwe's qualification through to the Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup. Scoring 145 runs and taking nine wickets at a formidable average of 14.66 from his six T20Is, he won three Player of the Match awards, including for his contribution in the wins against Ireland (82 not out) and the shock result against Pakistan (3-25).

Rodrigues was previously nominated back in August thanks to her stellar displays in the Commonwealth Games, and once again she was a driving force behind India's surge to Women's Asia Cup success. When her side celebrated victory over Sri Lanka in the final, Rodrigues was the leading run-scorer for the tournament, having amassed 217 runs from her eight matches at an average of 54.25. Among her top displays was the 76 she scored against the eventual finalists in the opening game, setting the tone for India's prize-winning campaign.

Another of India's talismanic performers, Sharma enjoyed a prolific month during the Women's Asia Cup, departing with the event trophy and the Player of the Tournament accolade. Her 13 wickets at a remarkable average of 7.69 underlines the consistent threat she posed with the ball, including impressive figures of three for against Pakistan and three for in the semi-final against Thailand.

Dar has so long been an influential figure in the Pakistan lineup, and throughout the Women's Asia Cup in Bangladesh last month, she showed the full range of her batting and bowling abilities. She finished the month having scored 145 runs at an average of 72.50 in her seven T20Is, as well as taking eight wickets. Despite not getting to the final, Dar was inspirational not least in her side's historic victory over India in Sylhet, where she won the Player of the Match award for her unbeaten 56 and two wickets for 23.

The three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy* and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters and members of the ICC Hall of Fame. The Voting Academy submit their votes by email and hold a 90 per cent share of the vote. Fans registered with the ICC can vote via the ICC website, accounting for the remaining 10 per cent. Winners are announced every second Monday of the month on ICC's digital channels.

Voting Academy for ICC Player of the Month October 2022*:

Afghanistan: Hameed Qayoomi and Javed Hamim; Australia: Melinda Farrell and Lisa Sthalekar; Bangladesh: Mohammad Sekander Ali and Md Ariful Islam Roney; England: Elizabeth Ammon and Lydia Greenway; Ireland: Ger Siggins and Clare Shillington; India: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and Irfan Pathan; New Zealand: Jordan Oppert and Craig Cumming; Pakistan: Sawera Pasha and Sana Mir; South Africa: Zaahier Adams and JP Duminy; Sri Lanka: Azzam Ameen and Farveez Maharoof; West Indies: Daren Ganga and Merissa Aguilleira; Zimbabwe: Daniel Nhakaniso and Mpumelelo Mbangwa; Others: Ajit Vijaykumar and Dirk Nannes.

( With inputs from ANI )

