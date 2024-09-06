Virat Kohli Tops List of Highest Tax-Paying Sportspersons in India for FY 2023-24; MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya Among Top 5

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has emerged as the highest tax-paying sportsperson in India for the financial year 2023-24. According to Fortune India, Kohli paid Rs 66 crore in taxes, surpassing all other athletes and placing him fifth among the highest tax-paying celebrities overall.

In the broader celebrity tax bracket, Kohli ranks behind Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 92 crore), Vijay (Rs 80 crore), Salman Khan (Rs 75 crore), and Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 71 crore) on the overall list of top taxpayers. Former World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni ranks seventh, having paid Rs 38 crore in taxes. Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni remains one of India's highest-earning athletes.

Sachin Tendulkar, the only other Indian cricketer in the top 10, paid Rs 28 crore. Former captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly paid Rs 23 crore. Current cricketers Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant also feature on the list, contributing Rs 13 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively.

Full List of Highest Tax-Paying Indian Cricketers:

Cricketer Tax Paid (Rs) Virat Kohli 66 crore Mahendra Singh Dhoni 38 crore Sachin Tendulkar 28 crore Sourav Ganguly 23 crore Hardik Pandya 13 crore Rishabh Pant 10 crore

Virat Kohli has had a standout year, leading the batting charts with 765 runs and winning Player of the Tournament at the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup. Although India lost to Australia in the World Cup final, Kohli was crucial in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 win. He scored 76 runs in the final against South Africa and was named Player of the Match as India secured their second T20 World Cup title by seven runs.

The 35-year-old cricketer is currently on a break following the ODI series against Sri Lanka. He is scheduled to return for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The first Test will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19, with the second Test taking place in Kanpur from September 27.