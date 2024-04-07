Virat Kohli Trolled: Former Pakistan Pacer Mocks RCB Batsman for Scoring Slowest Century in IPL History

Pakistani pace bowler Junaid Khan took a veiled dig at Virat Kohli after the RCB batsman scored yet another IPL century. Khan's mocking of Kohli's slow century against Rajasthan sparked a discussion on social media.Congratulations Virat Kohli, on the slowest 100 in the history of IPL," Junaid tweeted.

Kohli's strike rate of 156.94 was also questioned by his former team-mate and fellow ODI World Cup winner Virender Sehwag. However, the former India opener also pointed out the fact that Kohli was under pressure as he did not get any support from others in the RCB batting line-up.

Virat Kohli's strike-rate could have gone up," Sehwag said while talking on Cricbuzz in the mid-innings break on Saturday. "Because when you hit 50 off 39 balls, then the strike-rate goes up, nears 200 even. But the other batters did not do anything. All the pressure was on Kohli.



"He (Kohli) is in form. That's his role, that he will stay till the end. The other batters who have been picked by paying so much money, they should prove their mettle, like (Glenn) Maxwell. But nobody did anything today."It was RCB's fourth defeat in five matches so far this season, which pushed them down to the eight spot on the points table.