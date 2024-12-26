Virat Kohli's Animated Dance to Celebrate Travis Head’s Dismissal on Day 1 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Goes Viral (VIDEO)

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli lit up the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday with his celebratory dance after Travis Head's dismissal in the fourth Test match between India and Australia. The moment came during the first innings when Jasprit Bumrah delivered a back-of-a-length ball that clipped the top of Head's off stump. Kohli, fielding in the slips, broke into an impromptu dance that quickly went viral on social media.

The wicket was Bumrah’s second of the innings. Earlier, he had dismissed Usman Khawaja for 57 during the second session. Khawaja had shared significant partnerships with debutant Sam Konstas, who scored 60, and Marnus Labuschagne, who contributed 74.

By the close of Day 1, Australia stood at 311 for 6. Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 68, while Pat Cummins was on 8. Australia’s top four batters scored half-centuries, with India fighting back through Bumrah’s efforts.

Bumrah ended the day with figures of 3 for 75, claiming another crucial wicket by dismissing Mitchell Marsh for 4. India will hope to build on this momentum when play resumes on Day 2.