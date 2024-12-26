IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 1 Highlights: Australia End Day at 311/6, Debutant Sam Konstas Shines with 60, Jasprit Bumrah Leads India's Fightback (Watch Video)

Australia made a strong start on the opening day of the fourth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. Thanks to half-centuries from their top-order batters, Australia ended the day at 311 for six against India. The hosts were led by debutant Sam Konstas (60), Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72), and Steve Smith (68). The day also featured a heated moment between India's Virat Kohli and Konstas, which required umpire Michael Gough's intervention.

Konstas, after being trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja post the second drinks break, received a huge ovation as he left the field with the third quickest half-century (52 balls) by an Australian debutant. His aggressive knock helped Australia to 112 for one at lunch.

The match saw significant drama when Kohli shoulder-bumped Konstas during a break in play. The incident drew boos from the crowd and criticism from former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who called Kohli the instigator. It remains unclear if the ICC will take action for the physical contact, which could carry severe penalties.

Australia’s top-order performance was solid despite a duck for Travis Head. The openers added 89 runs, followed by a 65-run partnership between Khawaja and Labuschagne. Labuschagne and Smith then put together an 83-run stand before Labuschagne’s dismissal.

Jasprit Bumrah bounced back after a tough first session. He dismissed Khawaja in the second session and returned later to take the wickets of Head and Mitchell Marsh. Bumrah finished with figures of three for 75 from 21 overs. Akash Deep also took the late wicket of Alex Carey (31), as India claimed four wickets in the final session.

Brief score: Australia 311/6 (Marnus Labuschagne 72, Steven Smith 68*; Jasprit Bumrah 3/75) vs India.

