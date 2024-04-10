Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral, Asks Security to Handle Pitch Invader with Care (Watch Video)

A young fan of Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli evaded security and entered the field during Saturday's IPL match against the Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The incident occurred in the closing stages of the match, with Rajasthan Royals chasing down RCB's target of 184 runs. The fan, wearing an RCB jersey, rushed onto the field to embrace Kohli. Security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the fan away. Footage of the incident circulated widely on social media. Another video showed Kohli requesting security to handle the fan gently, ensuring his safety.

Virat Kohli saying the security 'Aaram Se' for taking out the pitch invader. pic.twitter.com/mYPZrYD58T — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 10, 2024

This incident comes just days after a similar one occurred during RCB's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru. In that instance, a fan who invaded the pitch was allegedly manhandled by security personnel after being escorted away.

The match ultimately resulted in a six-wicket defeat for RCB. Despite Kohli's unbeaten knock of 113 runs off 72 balls, Rajasthan Royals chased down the target with five balls remaining, thanks to Jos Buttler's unbeaten century (100 off 58 balls) and Sanju Samson's 69 runs off 42 balls. RCB bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught of these two batsmen.