Virat Kohli's IPL dream over? GT and RCB game to be washed out

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on defending Champions Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore today, May 21. This is a must-win game for RCB. With GT, CSK and LSG making it through to the playoffs, only one spot is left for grabs for which RCB, MI and RR are in contention. However, RCB will be worried as it has been raining in Bangalore and the forecast is not very good for May 21 as well. As per accuweather, there are chances of rain during the match.

The rain is likely to come around 4 PM and last till late in the evening. Bangalore rain is very consistent so if it does start raining, the match getting complete will be a big ask.In case the match is washed out due to rain, RCB will end up with 15 points and their fate will depend on SRH vs MI match. If MI win, they will qualify and if the Rohit Sharma-led side lose, RCB will move through. Bangalore has a good drainage system and if the rain stops now, we can have a full game with 3 hours still to go. Unfortunately, the forecast keeps on getting worse for the day. RCB fans will be very concerned! RCB played well this season and give Kohli, faf's form, they would have been hopeful of lifting the IPL trophy this year but..... rain looks to have other ideas. Meanwhile, MI has not got off to a good start against SRH. SRH are 174 after 16 overs.