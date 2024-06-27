Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup 2024 Struggles Continue with Another Low Score Against England, Netizens React

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli's struggle continued in the T20 World Cup 2024, as he managed only a run-a-ball 9 against England in the second semi-final on Thursday. Kohli, who has faced criticism for his string of low scores in the tournament, briefly lifted hopes with a six off Reece Topley in the third over. However, his innings came to a swift end just two balls later when Topley bowled him with a swinging delivery that knocked off his leg stump.

The disappointment among fans was palpable on social media, with many expressing their frustration over Kohli's ongoing poor form.

Virat Kohli as an T20I Opener is a Big Disaster for Team India 🇮🇳 #INDvsENG2024#ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/ohUMzNB3dW — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) June 27, 2024

Worst form of the career comes in wrong time😌.last month he is firing in ipl isn't,this is not the virat kohli I know😭 pic.twitter.com/G0F3NrYYhU — Sabarinath (@Saby2295) June 27, 2024

England won the toss and elected to field first against an unbeaten India. Both teams remained unchanged for the crucial knockout match.

Read Also | IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Rain Stops Play in Guyana, India 65/2 After 8 Overs

"We'll bowl first," England captain Jos Buttler said at the toss. "The surface looks good, and with the rain around, we think bowling first is an advantage. We're up against a great team, but we're peaking nicely. We're playing the same team today and looking forward to the challenge."

Rohit Sharma noted, "We would have batted first, but the weather looks good now. We wanted to put runs on the board. The pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses. It's important to play good cricket and stay in the moment. Same team for us."

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

The winner of this semi-final will face South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on Saturday in Barbados.