"Wanna see a really aggressive," says Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins ahead of IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], March 21 : Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins said they are looking forward to an "aggressive" start in the upcoming season.

While speaking in a video shared on the official social media handle of the Hyderabad-based franchise, Cummins said that 20-over formats are hard.

He showered praise on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and said that they have a "good team".

"So, a bit of planning to go and then just wanna get off to a really good start. T20s are hard. Kolkata's a good team, but I think just wanna see a really aggressive, start to the season," Cummins said.

Hyderabad will kick off their IPL 2024 voyage against the Kolkata-based franchise on Saturday at the iconic Eden Gardens.

He added that they have an "exciting" young talent in their squad. The 30-year-old added that he is "super excited" to play with young talents.

"I think we've got a great mix. We've got a couple more experienced guys like Bhuvi. Obviously Aiden Markram captain last year. But we've got some exciting young talent. I'm super excited to see guys like Abhishek, Umran Malik, these kind of guys I've only seen a little bit of but super excited, so I think fans should be pretty pumped for the season ahead," he added.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, SRH parted ways with West Indies legendary batter Brain Lara and brought in former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori as the team's head coach for the forthcoming season. Recently, they replaced Aiden Markram and handed over the captaincy to Pat Cummins for the upcoming season.

The SRH franchise has won only one title in IPL so far and that was in 2016 under the leadership of star Australia opener David Warner. After that, they reached the finals of the 2018 edition under the leadership of star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson where they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Hyderabad side released players like Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hossein, and Samarth Vyas before the IPL 2024 auction and traded Mayank Dagar to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and took Shahbaz Ahmed from them. In the IPL 2024 auction, SRH bought Cummins for Rs. 20.50 Cr., and Travis Head for Rs. 6.8 Cr., Jaydev Unadkat for Rs. 1.6 Cr., Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs. 1.5 Cr., Akash Singh and Jhathavedh Subramanyan for Rs. 20 Lakhs.

