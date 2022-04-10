Warner, Prithiv show guides Delhi to a mammoth 215 after 20 overs

Prithvi Shaw (51) and David Warner (61) steered Delhi to a flying start as Delhi Capitals ended with a huge score of 215 after 20 overs. Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel added a 49-run stand to help Delhi end their innings with a flourish. Kolkata are sitting at the top of the league with six points from four outings, their only loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, after a winning start, have slumped to back-to-back defeats and are placed seventh. Only Narine held his own, while the others all got belted around. However, they did stage a mini fight-back when DC fell from 148/1 to 166/5 with 20 balls still left. Sarfaraz Khan was strangely not used even when the fifth wicket felt, but in hindsight, that worked perfectly for Delhi as Axar and Shardul provided the perfect finish.