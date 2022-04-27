Washington Sundar returns for Sunrisers, as Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

The high flying Gujarat Titans have won the toss against the in form Sunrisers Hyderabad and have decided to bowl first. In one major change, Washington Sundar has returned for the Sunrisers after a long injury layoff. Replacing Shepherd with Jansen seem to be working well for the Orange army as he notched up a 'Player of the Match' performance in their last game. The Titans made only one change in their last game as skipper Hardik Pandya returned from injury to regain his spot in place of the misfiring Vijay Shankar.

Though they have concerns at the top, Hardik said he has full confidence in their opening pair which could mean no changes tonight for the team in blue. Titans are on top of the table but their only loss has come against Hyderabad. They'll be eager to ensure there's no repeat of the previous clash and also distance themselves from the chasing pack. A win here will move them to 14 points from eight matches while Hyderabad will have ten from the same number of matches. A win here is crucial for both teams and could well go a long way in ensuring a top two finish.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami



