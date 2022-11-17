Wasim Jaffer reappointed as batting coach of Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PK) have rehired former India batsman Wasim Jaffer as their batting coach. Jaffer, a legend of domestic cricket in India, will take over as the batting coach for his second stint having previously guided the team before the 2021 seaosn. Along with Jaffer, PK have also roped in South African former speedster Charl Langeveldt and Australia former wicketkeeper batter Brad Haddin as bowling and assistant coach respectively.

Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021 but stepped down from his role before the 2022 auction. Last year, Punjab Kings hired a power-hitting coach Mark Wood. However, he will again be back in the Punjab dugout for the upcoming season. Following yet another season in which they failed to make the final four, Kings have released nine players at the end of the retention deadline day on November 15. Apart from Agarwal and Odean Smith, none of their other releases were major players in their first XI last season, and Kings go into the IPL 2023 auction, slated for December 23, with the second-highest purse of INR 32.2 crore.