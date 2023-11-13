Watch: Anushka Sharma's priceless reaction after Virat Kohli takes his maiden ODI World Cup wicket

In a historic moment on Sunday, November 12, cricketer Virat Kohli achieved his maiden wicket in the World Cup during the match against the Netherlands at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli, who last secured an ODI wicket in January 2014, dismissed Netherlands' skipper Scott Edwards in the second over he bowled. The achievement brought joy to the Indian team, with KL Rahul making a sharp catch behind the stumps.

Anushka Sharma was in the stands witnessing this historic moment for her husband. In a video going viral now, she is seen grinning and cheering for Virat. The actress, who looks pretty in a white kurta, also gets emotional. The video also shows Virat having tears in his eyes.

India continued its dominant performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 by defeating the Netherlands by a substantial margin of 160 runs. This victory marked India's ninth consecutive win in the tournament's league stage, securing a 100% win record. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is now gearing up for the first semi-final against New Zealand scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the team's impressive form, anticipation is high for an exciting clash in the knockout stage of the tournament.