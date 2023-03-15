Watch: David Warner plays cricket with locals on Mumbai street

Australia’s opening batsman David Warner has a habit of bonding with locals wherever he goes, and India is no exception. Warner returned to the country ahead of the ODI series after recovering from an elbow injury sustained during the second Test in New Delhi.

Warner has a large fan base in India as a result of his long association with the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Wednesday, he shared a short video on Instagram of himself playing cricket with locals on a Mumbai street.

"Found a quiet street to have a hit," Warner captioned the post.