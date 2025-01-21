WATCH: Fan Dips RCB Jersey in Holy Water at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025; Video Goes Viral

A video of a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan dipping his team's jersey in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela has gone viral.

The video, posted on Instagram on January 19, 2025, shows the fan, identified as Harish, offering his RCB jersey a dip in the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

The video has garnered over 6.6 million views and sparked mixed reactions. While some criticized the fan for disrespecting the holy site, others found the act humorous.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is currently underway in Prayagraj.