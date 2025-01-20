WATCH: Fan Throws Money at Batter During Rajendra Sanap Memorial Trophy 2025 Live Match, Video Goes Viral

A viral video from the Rajendra Sanap Memorial Trophy 2025 has captured an unusual incident during a live tennis cricket match. The video shows a fan throwing money onto the field while Shreyas Indulkar of Kandhari Kings was batting.

The tournament was held at the MHB Ground in Borivali. During the match, Shreyas Indulkar of Kandhari Kings was batting when he hit a powerful shot. At that moment, two fans entered the field and began throwing money at him. Indulkar, unfazed by the gesture, politely acknowledged the cash on the ground. He then picked it up and put it in his pocket. A video of the incident has gone viral.

In the final, Shifa Strikers set a target of 114 runs after scoring 113 runs in 8 overs. In response, Shreyas Indulkar played a blistering knock, scoring 38 runs off 15 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Omkar Keni followed with a quick 54 runs off 16 balls, leading Kandhari Kings to victory in the final over.

Omkar Keni finished the tournament with 91 runs. He won both the Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards. It marked its ninth year. The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh.