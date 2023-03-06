Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues shows her dance moves to fans at boundary line, video goes viral

The bold style of Indian women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is known to all. Apart from playing cricket, Jemimah sings and plays the guitar. She is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2023. Delhi Capitals started the women's IPL with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (DC vs RCB). Jemimah was seen dancing on the field in this match. A video of Jemimah dancing has gone viral on social media.

After the match, Jemimah also retweeted the video and captioned it, "FUUULLL MAJJAAAA." Few days ago, Jemimah had also recorded a song with Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, which went viral on social media. She was seen playing the guitar among fellow players when she joined Delhi Capitals.

In the match against RCB, Jemimah scored an unbeaten 22 off 15 balls with the help of three fours. Opener Shefali Verma scored 84 off 45 balls, while Meg Lanning contributed 72 runs. Delhi Capitals scored 223 for 2. While RCB could only score 163 runs for the loss of eight wickets.