Watch: MS Dhoni’s Video on ‘Exploring India First’ Goes Viral Amid Maldives Row

The Indian cricket community has expressed its concerns on social media following controversial statements from Maldives ministers, leaders, and public figures targeting India. The comments stemmed from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep. Notable cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Hardik Pandya, and others have called on Indians to explore domestic beaches instead of choosing the Maldives. Amidst the controversy, an old video of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni went viral, where he expressed his desire to explore India, citing its numerous beautiful places.

In the video, Dhoni shared, "Mostly, I do travel a lot but not for vacations. During my cricket playing time, mostly I would go to nations where cricket was there. I haven’t seen a lot because I was like I have come here to play cricket, I will play cricket and come back. So, not a lot of fun that way." He further mentioned his wife's love for travel and revealed their plan to start exploring from India, emphasizing the abundance of beautiful places in the country that he wishes to explore before heading elsewhere.

Looking ahead, Dhoni is set to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as Chennai Super Kings have retained him for the mega tournament. Despite struggling with a knee injury throughout the previous season, Dhoni played a pivotal role in guiding the team to its fifth IPL title. Post the victory, he underwent surgery to address the knee issue. The CEO of Chennai Super Kings, Kasi Viswanathan, confirmed Dhoni's recovery, stating, "He has recovered well from his knee injury, undergoing rehab programs and training. By the time the next IPL starts, I am sure he will be fit to play."

The Maldives Controversy arose when a Maldivian legislator criticized PM Modi after his visit to Lakshadweep, implying that New Delhi is trying to promote the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives. Additionally, two other Maldivian ministers expressed disparaging remarks, accompanied by photos of PM Modi from Lakshadweep. These comments triggered significant backlash from both India and within the Maldives, leading to numerous influential figures condemning the statements against their "closest neighbour." Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed characterized the remarks as "appalling" and urged President Mohamed Muizzu's government to distance itself from these statements.