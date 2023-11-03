Watch: Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel seek blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple

Indian cricketers Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel made a visit to the Balaji Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on November 3. Despite their recent setbacks due to injuries, both players, representing the Indian national cricket team, took time to seek blessings at this renowned temple.

Axar Patel had to step down from the squad ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking his place. This unfortunate turn of events occurred after Patel sustained an injury during India's Super 4 match against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup 2023.

#WATCH | Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: Cricketers Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel visit Lord Balaji Temple. pic.twitter.com/aZVv8SX9gL — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant faced a challenging situation on December 30, 2022, when he was involved in a serious traffic accident that had a significant impact on his career. The left-handed batter-wicketkeeper suffered multiple injuries, including a severe right knee injury, which required ligament reconstruction surgery. Remarkably, Pant has been making notable progress in his rehabilitation journey at the NCA, with over 10 months passed since the unfortunate incident.

During their visit to the Balaji Temple, the cricketers garnered a large crowd of pilgrims eager to catch a glimpse of these sporting stars. Pant and Patel warmly greeted the onlookers from a distance and even posed for pictures with a few fortunate fans.