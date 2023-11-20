Watch: Ritika Sajdeh gets emotional seeing Rohit Sharma in tears after World Cup final defeat

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, was visibly emotional as she witnessed her husband in tears after India's loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday. The video of this touching scene has quickly gone viral on the internet.

As India faced a 6-wicket defeat to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, emotional reactions were evident on the faces of the players and their families. Cameras captured Rohit Sharma walking off with his head down, Virat Kohli covering his face with his India cap, and Mohammed Siraj sobbing in the aftermath of the intense final.

During the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma expressed the team's disappointment, stating, "Honestly, the result hasn't gone our way. And we know that we were not good enough today. But I'm really proud of the team, how we played from game one. It wasn't our day, we tried everything we could from our side but it wasn't supposed to be."

Reflecting on the batting performance, Sharma remarked, "Honestly, 20-30 [runs] more would've been good. We spoke around 25-30 overs when KL and Virat were batting. I thought when they were batting they were stitching a good partnership there and then we just needed to bat as long as possible. We were looking at 270-280 at that point, but then we kept losing wickets."

Australia successfully chased the required runs in 43 overs, with Travis Head's exceptional 120-ball 137. Sharma acknowledged Australia's strategic partnership, stating, "They stitched a big partnership after those three [early] wickets."

Sharma also addressed the conditions, stating, "We knew under the lights it would be slightly better. I don't want to give that as an excuse; we didn't bat well enough to put enough runs on the board. And then up-front we got those three wickets, and we thought another wicket there we can open up the game, but again credit to those two guys in the middle for stitching that big partnership."