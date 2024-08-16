WATCH: Rohit Sharma Spotted Driving His Lamborghini Urus With Special Number Plate, Video Goes Viral

Captain Rohit Sharma recently drew attention in Mumbai while driving his blue Lamborghini Urus, which features a unique number plate ending in 0264. The video of Sharma’s drive has quickly gone viral on social media.

The 37-year-old cricketer is enjoying a break from international cricket, following India’s recent 0-2 loss in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. Sharma was the top run-scorer in the series, amassing 157 runs, including two half-centuries.

Sharma is set to return to action in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The first Test will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19 to 23, with the second Test scheduled for Green Park in Kanpur, starting September 27.

In the viral video, Sharma is seen wearing the Indian team’s practice T-shirt while driving his Lamborghini Urus, a vehicle he purchased for Rs 3.1 crore two years ago. The SUV is powered by a four-litre twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 657 bhp. Sharma, known for his impressive cricketing records, including the highest individual ODI score of 264 runs, also owns a collection of luxury cars, including the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Range Rover.

Sharma is currently the highest-ranked Indian batter in both ODIs and Tests. He occupies the No. 2 position in the ODI rankings and is ranked No. 6 in Test cricket. Virat Kohli is fourth in ODIs and 10th in Tests, while Yashasvi Jaiswal is eighth in the Test rankings.

Sharma, along with Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and R. Ashwin, has been exempted from the Duleep Trophy, which begins on September 5 in Bengaluru. Sharma and Kohli will be back for India’s series against Bangladesh.

Sharma is the second-highest run-scorer for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, with 700 runs in nine Tests. He trails Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 1,028 runs in the same number of matches. Sharma will be a key player for India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled to be played in Australia later this year.