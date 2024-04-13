Watch: Rohit Sharma Turns Mumbai Indians' Bus Driver Ahead of MI vs CSK Match, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma brought some laughter to the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday as a video circulated online showing him pretending to drive the team bus.

The ever-popular batsman, known for his lighthearted personality, is a fan favorite both on and off the field. The clip features Sharma, 36, playfully taking the wheel of the Mumbai Indians' team bus, prompting cheers from a crowd of excited supporters.

Sharma has scored 156 runs in five games at an average of 31.20 with a strike rate near 170. He did get a duck against the Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai started with three straight losses, reportedly causing tension between Sharma and Pandya. However, two wins have brought some stability and lifted them to seventh in the points table.

Sharma's most recent knock was a 38-run effort off 24 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, a match MI won convincingly in 15.3 overs, boosting their net run rate.

MI's next match is against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at Wankhede, followed by clashes with Punjab Kings at Mohali and Rajasthan Royals back at Wankhede.