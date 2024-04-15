Watch: Rohit Sharma Walks Off Alone in Disappointment to the Pavilion After MI's Defeat vs CSK, Video Goes Viral

Sharma's unbeaten knock of 105 runs from 63 balls, including 11 fours and five sixes, was a beacon of hope for Mumbai in their chase of 207. MS Dhoni's late flourish of 20 not out from four deliveries propelled Chennai to a competitive 206/4 in their innings.

The Mumbai openers, Sharma and Ishan Kishan, laid a solid foundation with a 70-run partnership. However, Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana struck a crucial double blow in the eighth over, derailing their momentum.

Sharma and Tilak Varma attempted to revive the chase with a 60-run stand for the third wicket. Chennai's bowlers, however, applied the brakes, restricting Sharma's scoring opportunities and picking up wickets at regular intervals. Despite reaching his hundred off just 61 deliveries, Sharma was left with a solitary fight as Mumbai fell short, finishing at 186/6.