Watch: Rohit Sharma's Mother Hugs and Kisses Him After Victory Parade in Mumbai, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

India captain Rohit Sharma's mother, Purnima, became emotional upon reuniting with her son in Mumbai on Thursday, following India's historic T20 World Cup triumph. The team returned to a rousing reception in Delhi after being stranded in Barbados for three days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Men in Blue for a breakfast meeting before they departed for Mumbai's victory parade. Sharma's emotional reunion with his parents, Gurunath and Purnima, was captured by media. Purnima embraced and kissed her son in a heartwarming moment.

Such a sweet moment between Rohit Sharma and his mom 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/u8hXhr3LVL — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) July 4, 2024

Sharma's Stellar Performance

Sharma played a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup win, finishing as the tournament's second-highest run scorer. The opening batsman provided explosive starts, amassing 257 runs from eight innings at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70, including three fifties.

His tournament began with a brilliant unbeaten 52 off 37 balls against Ireland. His best knock came against Australia in the Super 8 stage, where he smashed an unbeaten 92 off 41 balls, including seven fours and eight sixes, earning Player of the Match honors and pushing Australia to the brink of elimination with India's 24-run victory.

Sharma's third half-century came in the crucial semifinal against England, scoring 57 off 39 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Joining the Elite

With the win, Sharma joins MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev in the elite club of Indian captains who have lifted the World Cup trophy. The 37-year-old finally secured silverware after India fell short in the previous two finals (in 2023).