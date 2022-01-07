Watch! Shardul Thakur abuses Temba Bavuma on Day 4 of Johannesburg Test

Shardul Thakur lost his cool on South African batter, Temba Bavuma, on Day 4 of the Johannesburg Test which led to verbal abuse from the all-rounder. While taking guard, Bavuma pulled out at the last moment. Just a couple of balls later, Bavuma did the same thing again and this time around, Thakur wasn’t having any of it. There was some disturbance near the sightscreen which offset Bavuma but the 29-year-old Thakur let out his frustration.

Thakur was heard in the stump mic abusing Temba “What the F**k”. The Indian all-rounder was warned by the umpire Allahudien Paleker. Dean Elgar led the way in the run chase with an unbeaten 96 as South Africa leveled the 3-match series 1-1. The final Test will be played in Cape Town where both teams have a chance to win the series and crucial World Test Championship (WTC) Points. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami’s ineffectiveness hurt the visitors as they ended up losing by 7 wickets. The third and final test will be at Cape Town and regular skipper Virat Kohli is expected to make a comeback in the playing XI.