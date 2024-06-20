WATCH: Virat Kohli's Priceless Reaction Goes Viral After Hardik Pandya Smashes 98m Six During IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Match

The T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s clash between India and Afghanistan witnessed a breathtaking display of power-hitting, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya launching a massive six that nearly crossed the 100-meter mark. The match took place at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

After losing the openers and Rishabh Pant early, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya orchestrated a remarkable recovery, with Yadav assuming the role of aggressor. Yadav's explosive 53 off just 28 balls set the stage for Pandya's onslaught.

Pandya, known for his ability to hit big shots, took on Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq in the 18th over. The Afghani pacer delivered a leg-cutter, which Pandya dispatched onto the stadium's roof with sheer power. The massive six measured an impressive 98 meters, establishing it as one of the standout moments of the tournament.

Virat Kohli's stunned reaction to Pandya's six quickly became a viral sensation on social media.

Reflecting on his explosive innings during the mid-innings break, Suryakumar Yadav shared insights into his approach, particularly in the challenging middle overs. Yadav stated, "That's what I have practiced, I enjoy batting from the 7th to 15th overs; that's the most difficult phase where the opposition bowlers look to control things. I like to take charge in that phase; I enjoy it."

Speaking about his partnership with Rohit Sharma and the understanding between them, Yadav added, "I started chewing my gum harder when he (Kohli) got out. I just backed my game and my instincts. I have played a lot of cricket with him (Rohit Sharma) and now under him; he understands my game. He knows my game, so he sits back and enjoys it. It's a good total; let's see what happens now."

India posted a challenging total of 181, riding on Yadav and Pandya's heroics. In reply, Afghanistan struggled against India's bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding spell of 3 wickets for 7 runs. India's decision to play an extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav paid off, as the trio of Kuldeep, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel took 4 crucial wickets.

Despite a shaky start, India's clinical performance in challenging Caribbean conditions earned them a comprehensive victory and the top spot in Group 1 of the Super 8s, surpassing Australia.

India's unbeaten record against Afghanistan extended to 8-0, further solidifying their position as contenders in the tournament.

Match Summary: