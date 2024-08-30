WCPL 2024: Aaliyah Alleyne Performs ‘Skydiving’ Celebration After Taking Jannillea Glasgow's Wicket During BRW vs TKRW Match (Watch Video)

A unique celebration by Aaliyah Alleyne during the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024 final has gone viral on social media. In the match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals Women, Alleyne performed a unique 'skydiving' celebration after dismissing Jannillea Glasgow with a stunning catch by Amanda Jade-Wellington in the 12th over of the first innings. After taking the wicket, Alleyne ran towards her teammates in jubilation and performed a 'skydiving' celebration by getting down on the ground.

Alleyne’s four-wicket haul was instrumental in leading the Barbados Royals to a four-wicket victory over the Knight Riders. The Royals restricted TKR to 93 for 8 and successfully chased down the target with five overs to spare, securing their second WCPL title. They had previously been runners-up in the inaugural 2022 season.

The Knight Riders, after being put in to bat, got off to a strong start with captain Deandra Dottin hitting a six off Chinelle Henry in the opening over. However, Royals’ captain Hayley Matthews dismissed Dottin in the second over, and Henry soon removed Jemimah Rodrigues for just two runs.

Jannillea Glasgow and Shikha Pandey added 43 runs for the third wicket, but Alleyne’s introduction in the 12th over turned the game. Alleyne took two quick wickets, including Glasgow, and continued her impact with two more dismissals in the 16th over.

In reply, the Royals, led by Chamari Athapaththu’s aggressive batting, reached 48 for 0 in the powerplay. Despite losing wickets in the middle overs, Athapaththu’s unbeaten 39 off 47 balls guided the Royals to victory in the 15th over.

TKR’s Samara Ramnath, their leading wicket-taker this season, took 2 for 18. An injury to Connell while attempting a catch further hindered TKR’s efforts.

Matthews, who was named Player of the Tournament, had a stellar season with 11 wickets and the second-most runs in the WCPL 2024.

Score Summary

Barbados Royals 94 for 6 (Athapaththu 39*, Ramnath 2-18) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 93 for 8 (Pandey 28, Glasgow 24, Alleyne 4-21, Matthews 2-13) by four wickets.