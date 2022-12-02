We are fearless team says Captain Elgar as South Africa gears for gritty battle against Australia

South Africa test cricket team captain Dean Elgar sounded confident and aggressive for the upcoming dual against the mighty Aussies. He said that the flamboyant Australian team will motivate them to perform out of their skin. The coherent Proteas look forward to clinching their fourth successive test series win in Australia.

South Africa will tour Down Under to play three-match test series then followed by three ODIs later this month.

"The 'bold and brash' players in the opposition camp will 'bring out the best' in his side, South Africa captain says," mentioned Dean Elgar as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

Both teams will lock horns since the infamous 'Sandpaper gate controversy' which occurred in the 2018 home series. After readmission, South Africa drubbed the Kangaroos to register their first-ever series win at home.

Before departure, the skipper asserted that he is wary of the fact that they will be playing in pacy, bouncy and hostile conditions. He further emphasized the brand of cricket Australia plays. These guys are fierce and ferocious and will keep coming at you hard. The series will be like playing fire with fire. We as a unit will have to keep a cool head and enjoy the confrontations as it drives us to perform at our best.

"Because we are playing in their home conditions, it's going to be pretty feisty," Dean Elgar, South Africa's Test captain, said ahead of their departure on Thursday. "The individuals they have within their squad are pretty brash and bold - in your face kind of characters and that can work in our favour. I think that plays into our hands. We enjoy that confrontation as a group and we manage it pretty well. We've got calm heads around that. If they want to be in your face, it's fine. I definitely don't shy away from that and I will be encouraging the players not to shy away from that, because I think that's when South Africans bring out their best," said Elgar.

South Africa occupied the second spot in the World Test Championship rankings. The present team is in a much better state than the Faf du Plessis' in 2018. Somewhat the team comprises of same players who toured India in 2019 along with provisional team director. Quite identical this side too has a stand-in coach with challenging assignment up his sleeve.

The left-handed batsman is excited to play the famous Boxing Day Test. He said as a child I would be up early to watch Boxing Day Test cricket Down Under. Now we (the South Africa team) will be part of this exhilarating experience.

"Growing up as a kid, you'd always wake up for these Boxing Day Test matches Down Under and you don't mind losing a few hours' sleep. Now we've got 16 players who are going to experience it first-hand," described Elger.

Perhaps, this is going to be the most impactful test series for South Africa until they host Australia in 2026. Deprived of ICC titles South Africa will go all guns blazing to win in Australia to establish WTC final berth. This is the perfect opportunity for first-timers to witness the dazzling festive season at the iconic venues of MCG and SCG.

The action will take place as much off the field as on it. The first test begins on December 17 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

( With inputs from ANI )

