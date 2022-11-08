"We have not played our best game so far..." says Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes said that the team is yet to play at its best and is improving every game in the ongoing T20 World Cup, ahead of the semi-final clash with India.

The southpaw also talked about his preparations ahead of the all-important game against India and iterated on the importance of repeating the basics, while speaking at the press conference in Adelaide.

"We have not played our best game so far but we have reached here and improved game by game to be here. Preparations are all about doing the same stuff again and again, getting into the game and making sure that you have done everything that you need to do, to win the game," stated Stokes.

The star player talked about the challenge of playing on a different ground, with slightly smaller square boundaries and said that the team would have to change their ploy of using the long square boundaries to their advantage.

"Would love to see what the wicket is like on Thursday. It's about adapting and assessing whatever the situation presents. Adelaide is different from the grounds that we have played on, with different dimensions. We have played on grounds with bigger square boundaries, where we have looked to get the batters hit to the long boundaries but here we wil have to change our plans a bit," expressed the England test captain.

While talking about handling the pressure in crunch games and tense situations, the player said," In terms of big-game situations, I like to just look at the scoreboard and try and simplify the game to take the pressure off."

Stokes talked about the team's chances of going ahead in the World Cup and said that a strong Indian team will not be easy to get through. He also reflected upon his performance in the World Cup and the possibility of an India-Pakistan final.

"I hope so. We have two games to win and first up against a very strong India lineup whom no one will ever take lightly. We are a team who likes to focus on ourselves and not think too much about the opposition. Just did what needed to be done. The situation was not too much of an ask, it was just run a ball to get, the wicket was slowing down so I assessed that I need to be there till the end and get the job done. It will be great for the people in India and Pakistan. But I honestly don't know. We are here to win and play our best game," said the all-rounder.

"He is being looked after and monitored on a day-to-day basis so I don't have any updates or news about him," informed Stokes about middle-order batter Dawid Malan.

England take on India in the first T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

( With inputs from ANI )

